Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $20.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 2.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. 65,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $62.42.

