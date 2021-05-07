Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.57. 19,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

