Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 567,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,360,000.

EWX traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,298. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

