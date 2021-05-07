Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,139. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10.

