Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Denny’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

