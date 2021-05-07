Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 13,421 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 80,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

