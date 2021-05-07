Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,795 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

NYSE KKR opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

