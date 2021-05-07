Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,415 Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GYLD opened at $14.94 on Friday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53.

