Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,942 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 340.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 95,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $60.20.

