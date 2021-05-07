Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

