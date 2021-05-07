Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Airbnb (ABNB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB):

5/5/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/4/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/3/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $154.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.30. 415,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,606. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.86.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $2,464,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.