Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UMB Financial (UMBF)

5/5/2021 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – UMB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $259,224.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,897 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

