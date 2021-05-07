Wells Fargo & Company Increases Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $74.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NYSE:SF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. 3,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

