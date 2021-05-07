Wells Fargo & Company Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ET. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

ET traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 1,114,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,903,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,068 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 779,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 952,957 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

