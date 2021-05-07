Wells Fargo & Company Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.32.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $231.85 on Tuesday. Visa has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.54 and its 200 day moving average is $211.04. The stock has a market cap of $452.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 211,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 96,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 120,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.