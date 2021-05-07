West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.30 EPS

May 7th, 2021

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

WFG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. 515,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.36. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $88.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

