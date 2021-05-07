Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

WABC stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

