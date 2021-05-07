Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.55.
Shares of WEF traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,667. The company has a market cap of C$904.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$2.42.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
