Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.55.

Shares of WEF traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,667. The company has a market cap of C$904.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$2.42.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

