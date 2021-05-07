Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WPRT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,756. The company has a market cap of $924.05 million, a P/E ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

