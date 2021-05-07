Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) CFO Nancy S. Loewe Buys 10,000 Shares

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $332,280,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,570,000 after buying an additional 946,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

