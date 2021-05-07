Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

WPM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,497. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

