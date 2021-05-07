Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys C$26,950.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.79. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.10.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

