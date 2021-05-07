Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

WLL traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $41.83. 1,171,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

