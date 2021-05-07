WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $2.79 Average PT from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLDBF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WildBrain from $1.60 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WLDBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,035. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

