William Blair Begins Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $12.67 on Tuesday, hitting $621.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,334. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,075.67 and a beta of 1.59.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

