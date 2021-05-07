Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth Sells 4,500 Shares

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 8th, Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00.

Shares of WING stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

