Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $161.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Shares of WING opened at $151.33 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.64, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,368 shares of company stock worth $942,512 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

