World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of WRLD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.98. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $911.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $675,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,840.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,834 shares of company stock worth $2,271,599. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.