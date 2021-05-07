WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get WPP alerts:

NYSE:WPP opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. WPP has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.