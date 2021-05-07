Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,201.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,929.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.