WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $39.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. WW International traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 75383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. Analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

