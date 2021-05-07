Xend Finance (XEND) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00261615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.88 or 0.01107408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.29 or 0.00748195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,427.67 or 0.99855348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

