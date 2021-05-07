Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 491,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In related news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

