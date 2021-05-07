XPO Logistics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.18 Per Share (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

XPO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $145.85.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

