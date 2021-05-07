xRhodium Price Hits $5.12 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $5.12 or 0.00009100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $1,514.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

