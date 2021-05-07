Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Lowered to C$9.75 at Peel Hunt

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.59.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,198. The company has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$51,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66. Insiders have sold a total of 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 over the last three months.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.