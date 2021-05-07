Yellow Road Market Capitalization Achieves $5.76 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $377,649.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00009975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00260134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.71 or 0.01091410 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00031158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.32 or 0.00748314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,225.36 or 0.99976829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.