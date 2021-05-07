YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.32

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.32 and last traded at $89.74, with a volume of 3568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

