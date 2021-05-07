Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,683 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

