Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

ASTE stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.92. 324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

