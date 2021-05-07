Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.53). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,922 shares of company stock worth $4,795,806. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

