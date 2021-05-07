Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31).

CTXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 116,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,950,688. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

