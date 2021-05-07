Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

