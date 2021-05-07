Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.11 Million

Analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post sales of $275.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Utz Brands stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 274,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 579,581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 29.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 237,635 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after buying an additional 204,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

