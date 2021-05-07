Zacks: Analysts Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.60). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.24) to ($1.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

XFOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,507. The company has a market cap of $139.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 826,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

