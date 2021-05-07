Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $10.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.11 million and the highest is $12.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 589.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $51.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 million to $62.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.24 million, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $171.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 326,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

