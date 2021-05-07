Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of STL opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

