Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $55.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.61 million. TechTarget reported sales of $31.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $236.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $237.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $269.20 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $271.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

