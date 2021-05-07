Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post $539.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.70 million and the lowest is $518.00 million. Stepan reported sales of $460.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $140,919.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at $28,535,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $452,988. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,899. Stepan has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $137.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

