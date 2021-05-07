Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.93 Million

Brokerages predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce $643.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.30 million and the lowest is $631.64 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

BV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in BrightView by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BrightView stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 2,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,587. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

